Ice Cube – “Everythang’s Corrupt” [VIDEO]

Ice Cube is mad. And when the West Coast rap legend is mad, his music is that much better. Case in point, the video for “Everythang’s Corrupt,” the lead single from Cube’s forthcoming album of the same name.

The video uses controversial and graphic footage—from crooked politicians, to animals being slaughtered to natural disasters—from the media to correlate with Cube’s socio-politically charged lyrics. “It’s hot in hell’s kitchen, get ready for the lynching/Brain washed media and puppet politicians/Keep you out of position, out of commision/By medicine or food, that’s not a decision,” barks Cube.

Pretty good timing from O’Shea Jackson considering the Presidential election is just days away. Watch the T.S. Pfeffer and Robert McHugh directed video for “Everythang’s Corrupt” below. This is powerful cinema.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane & Rick Ross’ “Respect Me” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Diddy Is Prince, Kanye West Is A Pirate & Big Boi Is Darth Vader For Halloween [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: YouTube