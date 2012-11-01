Drake Says Future’s Work Ethic “Inspires Him” [VIDEO]

Drake and Future have come a long way since their fall out over the “Tony Montana” video. Around this time last year, Drake and Future were at odds when Future said that Drake not showing up for his “Tony Montana” video was a slap in the face.

Since then, Drake and Future have called a spade a spade and now they are back on stage together as well as working in the studio, as evident from the latest Fire Marshall Future video log. “Probably one of my favorite people to come to the studio with, just based off of his work ethic,” says Drake. “Every time I show up here, he just has a new album done, he has a new set of like 10 incredible songs to play… It inspires me.”

In this video, you can get a snippet of Drake and Future’s upcoming record together over a Boi-1da beat. Check the video out down below.

Photo: YouTube