Big Boi – Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors Artwork [PHOTO]

Big Boi’s second solo album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, is still scheduled to come out under Def Jam Records. However, the project from one half of the legendary group Outkast has been pushed back.

Originally planned in November, Big Boi’s new album Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors is now scheduled to release on December 11th, the same day Game’s Jesus Piece hits stores. Confirmed for the album is “She Said Ok,” featuring Theophilus London and “Mama Told Me” featuring Kelly Rowland.

Below you can check out the colorful artwork for the new album via Pitchfork and the new video for “Mama Told Me” in the coming weeks.

