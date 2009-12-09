Snoop Dogg and Other Rappers Link with Serious Pimp Sunglasses

It was announced Tuesday that sunglasses brand Serious Pimp has now become the premier brand of shades for Hip Hop entertainers across the globe.

Tapping artists such as Snoop Dogg, Game, DJ Quik, Ice-T, The Dogg Pound and various others, Serious Pimp Sunglasses and its unique design of blending aspects of Hip Hop with “serious attiude” has become a necessity for the fashionable inclined.

“We design sunglasses that stand out from the crowd,” said Damian Kutzner, Serious Pimp CEO. “Our designs are unlike any other on the markey today.”

Serious Pimp furthered its exposure by sponsoring an album release party for Snoop Dogg’s latest project Malice N Wonderland which dropped Tuesday. Snoop, along with others in his Dogg Pound group will be showcasing the eyewear.

“We’re excited that Snoop Dogg and other member of the Dogg Pound will be pimpn’ in our sunglasses,” said Kutzner. “Snoop’s know for his unique style and Serious Pimp sunglasses.”

Along with feeding the masses within the Hip Hop realm, the brand has also been known to reach out to the MMA, mixed martial arts, and provide the sport with its product line and sponsoring an array of fighters.

Serious Pimp initially started to build its foundation back in 1999 and has since exploded onto the scene with its sunglasses and clothing line being worn by top entertainers in the music industry as well as MMA fighters.