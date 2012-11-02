Chris Brown Will Stay On Supervised Probation, Lawyer Tells Him Not To Talk In Court

Chris Brown will remain on supervised probation.

Brown appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday (Nov. 1), where he was told that he must update the court on his progress following the completion of his tour overseas.

According to prosecutors, a report filed Thursday, showed no updates in the question of whether or not he completed his community labor sentence. Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg did not bring up the matter, which had been raised at a previous hearing.

While in court, Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos spoke on his behalf. When the Grammy winner attempted to answer the judge’s inquiry into his tour schedule Geragos jokingly shut him down. “You don’t talk,” he said. “I don’t dance, you don’t talk.”

In September, Schnegg decided not to revoke Brown’s probation, even though he failed a drug test back in June. The Virginia native owned up to the mistake, confessing to his probation officer that he smoked weed while in California, where it is legal to do so for medical purposes.

Brown’s legal problems stem from his 2009 assault on Rihanna. He was sentenced to five year’s probation in addition to community service and completing a domestic violence awareness course. He and Rihanna have since mended their relationship, and are rumored to be rekindling their romance.

