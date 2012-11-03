Floyd Mayweather and Rick Ross Diss 50 Cent On Twitter

It was all good just a month ago, right? Last week, after 50 Cent announced that he was leaving “The Money Team,” the notoriously loudmouthed Floyd Mayweather kept quiet. That all changed last night on Twitter.

The pound-for-pound best fighter in the world took to his Twitter and retweeted (gasp!) 50 Cent’s biggest adversary, Rick Ross. “We the new money team,” Ross exclaimed on his account. Floyd went on to diss 50’s new promotions company SMS by calling them “Snakes Maneuver Slick,” “Sisters Managing Sports,” and “Similar Mayweather Show.”

Admittedly, we’ve heard more scathing disses come from high school lunch tables, but Floyd was just warming up. “A male boxing groupie.. hold my belts because your album sales have declined,” Floyd tweeted with a picture of Curtis. Floyd also continued to berate 50, calling him “cute” while wearing a “Money Team” jacket.

Rick Ross jumped into the fray earlier by stating “that boy @ FloydMayweather said “hold my money f**k boi haaaaaaaa .”

If we were betting people, it looks like the Money Team and Maybach Music Group are going to be working very closely together now that 50 Cent is no longer in the picture. Well, whatever gets us a Mayweather/Pacquiao fight. This looks like it won’t end soon.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane & Rick Ross’ “Respect Me” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: ESPN