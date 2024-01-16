Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer

For the past year and change embattled rapper, Blueface has been dealing with all kinds of struggles (many self-inflicted) and now he’s getting even more bad news as we’re learning that the man won’t see the light of day for months.
According to TMZ, the “Thotiana” rapper who’s currently in jail for violating his probation multiple times has been told that he won’t have a shot at getting his freedom back until this coming summer. This past Friday (January 12), Blueface was seen heading to court to handle some “mandatory issues” before getting cuffed up and locked down until further notice.
Though there are many incidents which could’ve led to Blueface getting taken to jail, no one knows for sure which situation led to the rapper being called out for violating his probation.
TMZ reports:
-
Katt Williams Lets Loose on Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast, X Erupts
-
13 Celebrities Who Denounced Being Jehovah's Witnesses [Photos]
-
9 Things We Learned From Katt Williams On Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay'
-
7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]
-
14 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Asian
-
Bulge Wars: Safaree Posts Workout Video Mocking Wiz Khalifa With Package On Display
-
Hoodie Treason: Jonathan Majors Spotted In Nasty Fit, X Attacks The Lack Of Drip
-
Thot Girl Dumber: Struggle Slide Piece Celina Powell Allegedly Leaks Snoop Dogg Sex Tape