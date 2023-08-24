Subscribe
Yeah, Aight: Blueface Stabbed During Altercation In LA Boxing Gym

Not by Chrisean Rock.

Published on August 24, 2023

Blueface

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Blueface is apparently down but not for the count. The rapper was reportedly stabbed during an altercation at a boxing gym.

As spotted on Deadline, the rapper has been training for an upcoming boxing match. On Wednesday, (Aug. 24) while practicing on the heavy bag at Kaminsky Boxing Gym in Reseda, California he was approached by an unknown man. The security camera at the facility captured the incident and showed the individual approaching the “Hello” rapper with combative energy. It seems Blueface was not taking him seriously until said man stayed in front of him prompting the self proclaimed Dirt Bag to throw hands.

Related Stories

After taking some punches, the man reached into his pocket and pulls out what appears to be a knife. While the video does not show the stabbing, Blueface confirmed that he got cut on his Instagram. “I won’t be able to fight October 14th, I was stabbed today by some random guy. Won’t heal up in time.” His trainer David Kaminsky told TMZ that the suspect came into the gym yelling, “I’m gonna kill you.” The man is reported to have left the scene in a black Tesla Model S car with no license plates. Blueface was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

You can watch the confrontation below.

 

