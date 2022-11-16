Blueface Arrested In Las Vegas On Attempted Murder Charges

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Blueface is back in the news again and, as in previous reports, it has nothing to do with his musical career. The rapper and social media star was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with attempted murder.

TMZ reports that Blueface, real name Johnathan Jamall Porter, was in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock when local authorities swarmed on the 25-year-old artist outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles. The arrest took place on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

According to the outlet, the charges Blueface was hit with include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. The other charge listed was discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. The incident in question that sparked Blueface’s arrest occurred on Oct. 8.

This story will surely develop and we’ll update this post at that time.

