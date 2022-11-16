Subscribe
Blueface Arrested In Las Vegas On Attempted Murder Charges

The incident in question took place on Oct. 8.

Detectives Arrest Blueface In October 8 Shooting

Blueface is back in the news again and, as in previous reports, it has nothing to do with his musical career. The rapper and social media star was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with attempted murder.

TMZ reports that Blueface, real name Johnathan Jamall Porter, was in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock when local authorities swarmed on the 25-year-old artist outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles. The arrest took place on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

According to the outlet, the charges Blueface was hit with include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. The other charge listed was discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. The incident in question that sparked Blueface’s arrest occurred on Oct. 8.

This story will surely develop and we’ll update this post at that time.

