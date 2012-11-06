Jay-Z Purchased Generator To Power His Lower Manhattan Apartment Building After Sandy

Being neighbors with Jay-Z has its perks. During the post-Hurricane Sandy struggle that left many lower Manhattan without power, the rapper/mogul brought in a generator to power his building.

The New York Post reports that Hova actually purchased a generator to power his 195 Hudson Street stash spot (sorry, couldn’t resist). The generator was a small investment considering the Brooklyn Nets minority owner and his wife Beyoncé own a $7 million loft in the building located in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Yesterday, the “Brooklyn We Go Hard” rapper commented on Hurricane Sandy and the devastation at caused on his Life + Times website. In a post titled “The Aftermath,” he wrote, “Reflecting on the first game in Brooklyn and thinking about the hurricane. Thinking about being undefeated and all the losses/wins that lie ahead. Life will always throw adversity and tragedy at us. We remain resilient! Heartfelt prayers go out to those who lost their lives and to the families who continue the fight.”

Also yesterday, the rapper took to the stage in Columbus, Ohio to perform at a rally for President Barack Obama’s election campaign. Hova went through slightly tamer versions songs like “P.S.A” and “99 Problems.” On the latter, he changed the chorus to “I got 99 problems and Mitt [Romney] ain’t one.”

Photo: Getty