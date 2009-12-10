Lil Wayne’s ‘Rebirth’ Pushed Back…Again

Lil Wayne is the latest in Hip-Hop to continue the trend of album push backs. Fans eager for a new Lil Wayne record will be thrilled to know that his rock debut, Rebirth, has been pushed back…once again.

As previously reported, the album was supposed to hit stores December 15 and reportedly as a double disc with his Young Money family. Those plans were scrapped however and the albums were set to be released separately.

Now unfortunately for stans of team Wayne, they’ll have to wait till February to cop the ambitious new project.

Followers of Lil Wayne know this is not the first time Rebirth has been shelved. Originally the album was set to hit stores in April but was then pushed back to May and then finally to its December 15 release.

His daddy, Baby confirmed the third push back for the project via Twitter. Baby confirmed that while Wayne’s project was on hold, the Young Money album was still set for a December release saying,

“Rebirth album pushback Feb. 1 YoungMoney cmin out Dec. 21 Yadig YM CMB”

Damn it’s looking like Rebirth might not ever come out…smh.

Is anyone upset about this? ANYONE?

No?

Me either.