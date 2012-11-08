Chris Brown Celebrates Pink + Dolphin Collaboration In L.A. [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown hit the Pink + Dolphin store in Los Angeles Wednesday (Nov. 7), to celebrate his “Black Pyramid” collaboration with the company.

Breezy was on had to greet fans, sign merchandise, and speak on the limited edition fashions, alongside Pink +Dolphin founders Neima Khalia, and Cena Berhaghi. According to Brown, he felt that working with the brand was the right decision based on the respect that he has for their fashion movement, which continues to grow.

Inspired by his own artistic talents, Brown came up with the name “Black Pyramid” feeling that no one in his generation has ever mastered the art of making a perfect pyramid. Fans of Brown’s work can pick up the designs at http://www.pinkdolphineonline.com

The 23-year-old has been spreading his creative wings a lot these days. His latest album Fortune dropped in July, and Brown plans to embark on a world tour which he promises will push performance and visual boundaries. He also launched the Symphonic Love foundation earlier this week, which supports organizations that promote artistic outlets for students.

Check out photos from Pink + Dolphin below.



Photos: Pink + Dolphin

