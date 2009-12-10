Kanye Responds To ‘Top Album Of The Decade’ Honor

Kanye West is officially responding to the honor of being deemed the man with the top album of the decade. As previously reported, Kanye received the nod from Entertainment Weekly for his debut project, College Dropout which beat out Jay-Z’s The Blueprint and Stankonia from Outkast.

Obviously pleased with his new title and of course himself, Yeezy took to his blog to acknowledge his latest accomplishment. Thanking the entertainment news wire he said,

“Wow… this is really flattering… I’ve had some ups and downs this year, well actually this decade. Just seeing this cover takes me back to that time of my life. I remember how much pain and love went into this album, no one saw it coming. This project wasn’t about me, it was about a time in peoples lives where people force opinions on you and you have to make choices for yourself….”







Ye then went on to thank those that helped and inspired him including his mother and Lauryn Hill for her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Ye also made sure to mention that in his opinion, Andre 3000’s The Love Below and 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Trying were worthy of the honor as well.

Peep the rest of Kanye’s response below.

Good for Ye I guess. You know they just gave him the number one spot so he wouldn’t have another meltdown.

Hey, I’m just sayin….