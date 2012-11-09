Joe Budden Grabs Royce Da 5’9″, Ab-Soul & More For A Loose Quarter [PHOTO]

Joe Budden is back on his mixtape ish, and at long last he’s getting ready to drop A Loose Quarter.

Royce Da 5’9, Ab-Soul, Emanny and Tsu-Surf are a few of the guests that he grabs up for A Loose Quarter. He also enlists production from araabMUZIK, Cardiak, DJ Pain One, Doe Pesci, Studiomagic, Beewirks and more.

The hard working MC is not one to rest on his laurels however, as he is also working on his next solo studio album, No Love Lost. That will be in stores on January 22nd. Hit the jump to check out the artwork and tracklist for A Loose Quarter down below.

Photo: Instagram