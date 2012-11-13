Brianna Perry ft. Future- “Dolla Signs” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Brianna Perry is going to show you how to get your money right with her newest single, “Dolla Signs.”

The single features Brianna and Future rapping/singing about how to make money, spend money and flaunt it like your supposed to, according to the young MC. “Dolla Signs,” will be featured on Brianna’s upcoming project, Symphony No. 9, set to be released on November 19th.

Future’s re-released of his debut album Pluto, called Pluto 3D, will hit stores on November 27th. Listen to Brianna’s money stacking tips below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

• The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

• Carmelo Anthony Rocks “Brooklyn” Hoodie In Candid Shots By Photographer Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube