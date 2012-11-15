Beyoncé Posts Flicks From Her Birthday On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

With the holidays around the corner, Beyoncé is in a very giving mood. The singer just posted photos, taken from her 31st birthday in September, on her Tumblr page.

In honor of her born day, Jay-Z, Bey, and Blue Ivy cruised the South of France via a yacht. Paparazzi already got a bunch of shots of The Carters, but these new photos comes straight from Queen Bey herself.

The images show multi-Grammy winner without a stitch of make-up wearing a bikini, cutting her cake, and grinning from ear to ear (possibly because being on a yacht is pretty great…so we’ve heard).

Baby Blue isn’t in any of the photos, but Beyoncé’s sister Solange—who is mother to a 7-year-old son, Juelz— recently spoke on swapping children with her older sister. “Blue comes over, I babysit,” she told New York Magazine. “[Beyoncé] takes Juelz sometimes for the weekend. [Blue] and Juelz are going to grow up more like sister and brother than cousins.”

Peep the photos of Beyoncé below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

• A$AP Rocky Covers Complex Magazine; Says He Knows He Influences Kanye West [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Opens Up For GQ Magazine, Talks Drake/Chris Brown Fight [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

• The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

—

Photos: Tumblr

1 2 3 4Next page »