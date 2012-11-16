Rihanna ft. Chris Brown “Nobody’s Business” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Rihanna is far away from Chris Brown on her 777 tour, but that’s not stopping the former couple from dropping new music.

The long-awaited collaboration, “Nobody’s Business,” off Rih’s forthcoming Unapologetic release, just hit the ‘Net, and is a direct commentary about their undying love for one another.

“You’ll always be mine, sing it to the world. You’ll always be my boy, I’ll always be your girl,” Rih Rih sings at the start of the up-beat dance record, which borrows from Michael Jackson’s 1987 hit,“The Way You Make Me Feel.” Meanwhile, in the background, Brown fittingly mimics notes perfected by the King of Pop.

After the beat breaks, Rih transitions into the closest thing to a slow rap, reminiscent of just about any dance hit of the ‘90s. “Your love is perfection, please point me in the right direction. I’ma give you all my affection, every touch becomes infectious. Let’s make out in this Lexus, there’s no other love just like this. A life I with you I wonder, can we become loves persona?”

Brown reiterates her words, before jumping into his own set of doting lyrics.

Since splitting up in 2009— after a fight between the two ended with Rihanna’s face battered and Brown turning himself in to police— the duo have been scrutinized for reconciling. “’Nobody’s Business’ is basically the way I look at everything regarding my personal life,” the 24-year-old told Andy Cohen during a Facebook interview. “When it gets to my music and stuff like that, I’ll give and I’ll give and I’ll give and I just feel like I need to keep a little bit for me that I get to the side.”

Personal issues aside, for what it’s worth, these two have good musical chemistry.

