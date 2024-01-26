50 Cent Sued By Power 106 Radio Host Over Wild Mic Toss

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A radio host is suing 50 Cent for a wild moment where he tossed a microphone into the audience that struck a woman in the face during one of his concert tour dates.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent has been hit with a lawsuit by a radio host who claims that a faulty microphone thrown off stage by the rapper struck her, citing that she had “severe and permanent injuries.” The lawsuit was brought by Bryhana Monegain, a radio host with Power 106 in Los Angeles, California. Monegain says that the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper was performing at Crypto.com Arena during his Final Lap Tour on August 23, 2023, and had difficulties with his microphone. He threw it into the crowd, and she claimed it struck her in the forehead and wrist.

In the legal documents of the suit filed with the court, Monegain described being transported from the arena to a nearby hospital where she was treated for a forehead laceration, concussion and pain in her left wrist. Video footage from the concert shows 50 Cent tossing the microphone off stage, but it doesn’t precisely capture where it lands. Photos of Monegain show the alleged bruising from the incident with her head wrapped in gauze. The radio DJ is suing for past and future wages lost, a repayment of her medical expenses and her attorney fees. She filed criminal charges against the 48-year-old mogul, but he was cleared of those last November.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” said Scott Leemon, 50 Cent’s attorney at the time. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

The case is currently still open under the supervision of the L.A. City Attorney’s office for a year from the date of the incident, and can be revisited if there is contact between those two. 50 Cent has not offered any comment.