Curren$y – “Flight 216” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Even though Curren$y and Dame Dash aren’t seeing eye to eye, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have love for one of Dash’s best pals.

In this song, “Flight 216,” The Hot Spitta pays homage to Killa Cam by spitting some bars over the song made he made famous, “Get It In Ohio.” This song was originally featured on Cam’Ron’s solo album, Crime Pays.

Speaking of Killa, when the heck are we going to get that Dipset reunion album? If you know like I know, you should lie low and download this song down after the jump. Don’t look like a Gyro.

DOWNLOAD: Curren$y – “Flight 216”



Photo: The Smokers Club