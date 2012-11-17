The Game Releases New Artwork And Drops Tracklist For Jesus Piece [PHOTO]

The Game‘s new album, Jesus Piece, caused some obvious controversy upon its release.

Game’s album artwork depicted a thugged out Jesus wearing a gold Jesus piece and a red bandana around his face raised questions if the west coast MC was being sacrilegious. He explained his actions and offered alternate artwork for his standard edition.

“The controversial artwork for my album is the DELUXE edition. Here’s is the standard album cover for #JesusPiece,” tweeted Game. “It is a picture of my brother “Jevon Danell Taylor’s” obituary, in [memory] to his murder in Compton May 21st 1995 due to gang violence. He was 20 years old.”

“I let my son write my name & the album title on it & in that moment I felt a connection between who I knew my brother to be when he was Harlem’s age & my son now,” continued Game. “That moment was the closest my son will ever be to my brother & that alone is the reason I felt I should share it with you.”

With that said, Game’s album, Jesus Piece, will be in stores on December 11th. Check out the tracklist for the album and artwork below.

[Spotted At Rap-Up]

1. Scared Now Ft. Meek Mill

2. Ali Bomaye Ft. 2 Chainz & Rick Ross

3. Jesus Piece Ft. Kanye West & Common

4. Pray Ft. J. Cole & JMSN

5. All That (Lady) Ft. Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Fabolous & Jeremih

6. Name Me King Ft. Pusha T

7. See No Evil Ft. Kendrick Lamar & Tank

8. Can’t Get Right Ft. K. Roosevelt

9. Heaven’s Arms

10. Hallelujah Ft. Jamie Foxx

11. Freedom Ft. Elijah Blake

12. Celebration Ft. Chris Brown, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa & Lil Wayne

—

Photo: VEVO