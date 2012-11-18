Kendrick Lamar Performs “Backseat Freestyle” During Adrien Broner Boxing Entrance [VIDEO]

Boxer Adrien Broner tapped Kendrick Lamar to provide the soundtrack to the entrance to his boxing match at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday (Nov. 17) night. Repping his T.D.E crew by way of a black hoodie, Lamar spit as Broner strolled along in a pink robe.

Broner, 23, won the match, which aired on HBO. The newly minted WBC lightweight dethroned former champion, Antonio DeMarco. Sealing the deal with a left uppercut, the Cincinnati native walked away with the title after an eight-round bout.

In addition to the Broner fight, Lamar has been all over the place since dropping good kid m.a.a.d city last month. The 25-year-old’s first album debuted atop the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts, and he plans to continue promoting the project. “A lot of people stop after first week sales, [thinking] that’s it,” Lamar told Hip-Hop Wired. “I want to continue to grow. I think more people need to hear this album.”

Watch footage of Lamar’s performance below.

Photo: YouTube