The Game ft. Jamie Foxx – “Hallelujah” [LISTEN]

The Game tripled up yesterday for his “Sunday Service” series by dropping three joints yesterday.

This record, “Hallelujah” is produced by Jake One and features Academy Award winner, Jamie Foxx. This will be featured on Game’s upcoming album, Jesus Piece, which hits stores on December 18th.

The Game’s also getting ready to tie the knot on the air with his new show Marrying The Game, set to premiere soon on the home of Black Star Power, VH1 (rimshot). You can purchase the latest release from The Game and Jamie Foxx right here on iTunes. to get a preview of the record, stream it right below and pay your tithes.

Photo: Geffen