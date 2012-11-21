Big Boi Reveals Tracklist & Animated Cover For Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors [PHOTO]

Instead of worrying about the musical whereabouts of Andre 3000, focus on the fact that Big Boi is dropping a new album. General Patton reveals the tracklist, and an animated cover, to his forthcoming sophomore album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors.

The standard version of the album will feature 14 tracks, while the bonus version will tag on an additional three tunes. The LP features a smorgasbord of multitalented, including T.I., Ludacris, Kid Cudi, Wavves, Little Dragon and many more. A couple of tried and true collaborators that also make appearances are Sleepy Brown on “The Thickets” and Killer Mike on “Thom Pettie.”

Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors will be in stores December 11th. You can pre-order your copy right here. Check out the tracklist and the GIF version of the artwork below.

Big Boi – Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors Tracklist

01 Ascending

02 The Thickets [ft. Sleepy Brown]

03 Apple Of My Eye

04 Objectum S-xuality [ft. Phantogram]

05 In The A [ft. T.I. & Ludacris]

06 She Hates Me [ft. Kid Cudi]

07 CPU [ft. Phantogram]

08 Thom Pettie [ft. Little Dragon & Killer Mike]

09 Mama Told Me [ft. Kelly Rowland]

10 Lines [ft. A$AP Rocky & Phantogram]

11 Shoes For Running [ft. BoB & Wavves]

12 Raspberries [ft. Mouche & Scar]

13 Tremendous Damage [ft. Bosko]

14 Descending [ft. Little Dragon]

15 Higher Res [ft. Jai Paul & Little Dragon] (Deluxe)

16 Gossip [ft. UGK & Big K.R.I.T.] (Deluxe)

17 She Said OK [with Theophilus London, ft. Tre Luce] (Deluxe)

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired