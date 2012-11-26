Kendrick Lamar Covers The Source Magazine As “Rookie Of The Year” [PHOTO/VIDEO]

After 2 Chainz took the mantle from Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar follows suit as The Source’s rookie of the year.

In what was probably a landslide victory for K-Dot, after delivering one of the best albums of the year commercially and critically with good kid, m.A.A.d. city. He follows in the footsteps of Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean in the magazine’s third annual year end issue for Rookie Of The Year.

“We couldn’t believe something we didn’t know about. As a kid, all we seeing is street Shyte…,” Kendrick says in an excerpt from the interview. “When you see one of your partners get smoked and that same day you have someone coming to you preaching to you asking you, ‘Do you believe in God?,’ it gives you a [different] outlook.”

Check the cover and the behind the scenes video of the shoot down below.

[Spotted at The Source]

Photo: The Source