Cee Lo Green ft. The Muppets – “All I Need Is Love” [VIDEO]

Add Muppet themed video co-star/collaborator next to Goodie Mob rapper, R&B crooner and The Voice judge on Cee Lo Green’s resume. The Atlanta native drops a visual for “All I Need Is Love,” featuring the Muppets, from his Christmas album, Cee Lo’s Magic Moment.

Cee Lo was on the way to a Christmas party in “Hotlanta,” in a convertible Rolls-Royce, and got lost. Whose door does he unknowingly knock on when seeking directions? Kermit the Frog. Yep, and he’s and his Muppet crew are having party.

The video is worth watching off the strength of seeing actor/comedian Craig Robinson dressed as Santa Claus and a Muppet version of Cee Lo. The rapping shrimp, not so much.

Cee Lo’s Magic Hour is in stores now. Watch the video for “All I Need Is Love” below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

• Mass Appeal: 10 Rappers Who Would Make Great A&Rs [GALLERY]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube