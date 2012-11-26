Beyoncé To Direct HBO Documentary About Her Life

Who better to capture the life and times of Beyoncé than Queen Bey herself? Mrs. Carter will direct her very own HBO documentary, due out next February.

The queen of Tumblr, will give a wider glimpse into her everyday life with the documentary that “captures…her family life including her return to the spotlight after the birth of her daughter.”

Shot from a first-person perspective, the 30-year-old will take viewers along as she balances work and motherhood, and will feature footage recorded directly from her laptop. Bey will also share reflective moments, touch on her Houston upbringing, celebrity life, and how she’s changed since becoming a mother. “Everybody knows Beyoncé’s music, but few know Beyoncé the person,” noted Michael Lombardo, president of HBO programming. “Along with electrifying footage of Beyoncé on stage, this unique special looks beyond the glamour to reveal a vibrant, vulnerable, unforgettable woman.”

The multi-Grammy winner chose the network based on a reputation of stepping outside the box with its programming. “HBO has a history of pushing every boundary with class and authenticity,” Beyoncé said. “Some of my favorite shows are on HBO, so I am excited that my film will be part of its bold programming. This film was so personal to me, it had to have the right home.”

In addition to directing, Beyoncé will also serve as executive producers of the film, which premieres February 16, 2013.

Photo: Clutch Magazine