Wiz Khalifa ft. Cam’Ron – “The Bluff” [VIDEO]

Cameron and Cam’Ron‘s new video for “The Bluff” takes the Taylor Gang general into Harlem World.

We saw clips from the making of this video a while back during this short lived webisode with Cam’Ron and Dame Dash. This record will be on Wiz Khalifa’s new album, O.N.I.F.C., which comes out next week on December 4th.

The contrast of the hood and the glamour are on full display as Wiz and Cam go from the stoop to the photoshoots. Get a listen to the song right here and make sure to go pre-order the album right here. For now, check out the video for “The Bluff” down below.

Photo: YouTube