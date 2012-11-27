50 Cent ft. Eminem & Adam Levine – “My Life” [VIDEO]

After premiering this single yesterday and performing Adam Levine’s show, “The Voice,” 50 Cent gives MTV the premiere for his new video “My Life.”

Directed by Rich Lee, this lead single off Curtis’ new album Street King Immortal is one of the more honest singles he’s released lately. On this song, 50 acknowledges that he hasn’t been hot lately and this might as well be his last shot.

Eminem also raps about the struggles of fame (again) and why he wished he never would’ve made Recovery. Can’t rock with him on that one, Recovery was hot. Check out the video for “My Life,” featuring Adam Levine and Eminem down after the jump.

