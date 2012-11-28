Big Sean’s Limited Edition Adidas “Detroit Player” Sneaker [PHOTOS]

Listen to Big Sean’s music long enough and you’ll start to think you’re a Detroit player yourself. Now the G.O.O.D. Music rapper has teamed with adidas Originals to make such a cipher complete (down to your feet) with his own shoe called the “Detroit Player.”

The limited edition sneaker is an adidas Pro Model II that’s been fitted with extravagance in tune with the content of Sean’s raps. The entire shoe is red with gold highlights and upper has a red snakeskin/reptilian type texture to it (think: Gators) along with suede accents by the laces, three stripes and back heel. The “Pro Model” name on the side of the shoe, the dubrae (lace lacks) in the shape of two pyramids and logos on the tongue (also suede) and heel are in gold. Inside the shoe is written, “I say I’m still dreaming bigger than I’m living.”

Those are words as good as any to live by. The Big Sean x adidas “Detroit Player” will be available December 1st, the same day the rapper is due to perform at the Palace at Auburn Hills. Only 380 shoes have been made and they will be for sale at Detroit’s Puffer Reds for $160.

Check out detailed photos Big Sean’s mean red Shell Toes in the gallery.

Photos: Sneakers News, Sneaker Freaker

