Casey Veggies – “Smart Water” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

As the public anxiously waits for his forthcoming project, Casey Veggies liberates a new jam, titled “Smart Water,” to hold fans over in the mean time. On SoundCloud, Young Veggies captioned the track, “This will not be on my new project. But I really wanted you to have this. Recorded in New York City. Peace & Love.”

And that’s perfectly fine, we always appreciate a quality freebie.

The young MC lets his dexterous slick talk fly over the track’s boom-bap drums and jazzy saxophone loop. Thank Chuck Strangers of the budding Pro Era crew for the record’s nostalgic soundscape. Veggies revealed that he’d collaborated with Strangers on Twitter a couple of days ago.

Hopefully, “Smart Water” won’t be the last collab between the Peas and Carrots and Pro Era crews. Only time will tell as far as that goes.

Fans can listen and download “Smart Water” below.

Photo: The FADER