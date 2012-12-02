Chris Brown Comes Back To Twitter, Smokes Weed With Rihanna [PHOTO]

After nearly a full week of reflection, Chris Brown has made the decision to reactivate his Twitter account.

The 23-year-old shut down his Twitter last weekend after an argument with comedian Jenny Johnson got out of control. In response to Johnson calling him a “worthless piece of sh-t,” Brown called her derogatory names, and talked defecating in her eye, before it was all said and done.

In a post for GQ.com, Johnson said that while she does not “regret” her part in the argument, she has “learned” from it.

Never looking for publicity, Johnson admitted to being shocked by all the attention, including a bunch of invites to be interviewed, all of which she turned down.

Engaging in a Twitter war with Breezy unleashed online death threats from the Grammy winner’s fans, but Johnson made it through unscathed. “I am NOT a victim of anything,” she wrote. “Nor have I ever thought I was (excluding the time I paid to see The Village). I’ve had people assume I dislike Chris Brown because I’m taking up for Rihanna, I’m not. I’m on the side of good, of equality and respect for my fellow woman. I was raised to not respect a person who doesn’t respect others. “

In related news, Brown and Rihanna are still flaunting their love via Instagram. Brown posted a photo smoking weed with Rihanna kicking back in her underwear, under the caption “What would music today sound like if these kids didn’t exist?”

