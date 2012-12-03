Future Discusses His Joint Mixtape With French Montana [VIDEO]

Future recently was in Los Angeles for his Pluto tour and stopped to chat with the L.A. Leakers while in town.

In his chat with the crew J. Cruz and Justin Credible, the king of ratchet and blues discussed his upcoming joint mixtape with French Montana called Medusa. “Man, we’ve just going at it back to back and knocking records out every time we see each other,” said Future.

“All the records we kept coming up with we just might need to make it a mixtape just to give away to the fans.” He also discussed his work with Drake that he will be dropping in his new movie and on Drake’s new album. Check out the interview below.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]

Photo: YouTube