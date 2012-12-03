Big Boi ft. KiD CuDi – “She Hates Me” [LISTEN]

Big Boi’s highly anticipated collaboration with Kid Cudi has finally hit the Internets, and yes, it’s just as good as fans imagined. “She Hates Me” is a self reflective track, on which Sir Lucious Leftfoot reminisces about a relationship gone sour and his fault in the matter.

Unfortunately, Kid Cudi doesn’t have a verse, but he does round out the track with a lulling chorus that proclaims his intentions of winning back his lost love. “She Hates Me” is a tasteful change of pace from the Ludacris and T.I. assisted “In the A.” From the sound of it, Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors will shape up to be one of this year’s exemplary, well-rounded projects.

Listen “She Hates Me” below.

[Spotted at Dat New Cudi]

Photo: Instagram