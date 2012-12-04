CLOSE
A$AP Rocky ft. 2 Chainz, Drake & Kendrick Lamar – “F**king Problems” [VIDEO]

It’s a Club Paradise Tour reunion in this video for A$AP Rocky’sF**king Problems.” 

With Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz and Drake in tow, A$AP’s lead single for Long.Live.A$AP album which has been burning up the streets. Not much of a theme here except for appearances from the artists and some bad b***hes, that’s our f**king problem.

The rapper’s debut album,  Long.Live.A$AP drops January 15th. and you can check out the album artwork down after the kick. BET gets the debut of this video so get a look at it down below.

