The Notorious BIG, Tupac, Eminem & Jay-Z Cover Rolling Stone, Names Greatest Hip-Hop Song Of All Time [PHOTO]

Rolling Stone is dropping a four for one Hip-Hop special with its latest cover. The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Eminem and Jay-Z will grace the front of the Rock magazine, with the issue including a special 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time feature.

Ahmir “?uestlove” of the Roots pens the intro to the aforementioned story, which you can peep here.

Says ?uest:

“The greatest hip-hop songs have the power to pull energy and excitement and anger and questions and self-doubt and raw emotion out of you. It could be a song that sets your neighborhood on fire (“Rebel Without a Pause”) or a song on your headphones that makes you rethink what hip-hop is (Ultramagnetic MCs’ “Ego Trippin’ ”). The common thread is change. The best hip-hop songs aren’t blueprints – they are calls to action, reminders that you can start a revolution in three minutes.

True indeed. Who is number one? The homies at Hip-Hop DX already dropped dime and it’s “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. It’s tough to argue with that one. But let the debates begin.

