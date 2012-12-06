CLOSE
HomeNews

10 Head-Scratching Facts About Rap And Hip-Hop At The Grammys

Leave a comment

Hip-Hop and the Grammy Awards have had one of the strangest relationships. Although rappers know that the Grammys aren’t the end all, be all, when it comes to judging Hip-Hop, nobody will ever deny how big of a deal it is to actually win one.

The Grammys are the pinnacle of music award shows, yet they’ve always managed to do at least one solid injustice to the culture.

The show only scratches the surface. After some in depth research, we look through some of the most peculiar and head-scratching facts about the Grammy Awards. Check out all of our interesting finding below.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent , busta rhymes , drake , grammy , Kanye West , NAs , snoop dogg , T.I.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close