10 Head-Scratching Facts About Rap And Hip-Hop At The Grammys

Hip-Hop and the Grammy Awards have had one of the strangest relationships. Although rappers know that the Grammys aren’t the end all, be all, when it comes to judging Hip-Hop, nobody will ever deny how big of a deal it is to actually win one.

The Grammys are the pinnacle of music award shows, yet they’ve always managed to do at least one solid injustice to the culture.

The show only scratches the surface. After some in depth research, we look through some of the most peculiar and head-scratching facts about the Grammy Awards. Check out all of our interesting finding below.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »