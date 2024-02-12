Usher Sports Exclusive Chrome Air Jordan 4s For Super Bowl Halftime Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Usher had the world in the palm of his glittery gloved hands with a heck of a Super Bowl Halftime performance. And while everyone was enjoying his hits from yesteryear, sneakerheads were infatuated with the chrome Air Jordan 4s Usher was rocking while cutting a rug.

Sporting a outfit designed by Off-White (RIP Virgil Abloh), many sneakerheads were quick to notice the chrome and blue Air Jordan 4s on the “Lovers and Friends” singer and were wondering if these were exclusive 4s made specifically for Usher’s highly-anticipated Halftime Show. With Bruce Brown having sported a chromed out version of the Air Jordan 11s that were made for him a few weeks back, many assumed Usher’s Air Jordan 4s were made exclusively for him as well.

They were, but not by Jordan Brand.

As it turns out the sneakers were crafted beautifully by revered sneaker remixer, the Shoe Surgeon, who’s known for taking sneakers and reworking them into the kind of styles that heads wish would actually release. Sporting a chrome, blue and white color blocking with a big “U” on the heel tab, these Air Jordan 4s are a one-of-one that will never see the light of day outside of Usher’s home.

Sorry sneakerheads, but these ain’t for general consumption.

Check out pics of the kicks below, and let us know if you’d want Jordan Brand to drop something like this in the comments section below.