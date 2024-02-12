Subscribe
News

Best Reactions To Usher Bringing Atlanta To Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Published on February 12, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Ursher ate. During Usher’s highly-anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, he brought the Atlanta vibes to Las Vegas with an amazing performance that included a medley of his smash hits along with on point dancers, rollerskates, and guests like Jermaine Dupre, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.

From “You Don’t Have To Call” to “Confessions, Pt. 2” to “Nice N Slow” to “Burn” and more, Usher managed to hit all the major hits from his incredibly deep catalog. And he didn’t really need the help, but Alicia Keys, Luda, Lil Jon and H.E.R. only exponentially rose the star power. And we ain’t even mention the Jackson State Marching Band.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Usher was singing, dancing (and rollerskating) live without backing vocal tracks. You’re fav R&B artist would never.

Check out the best reactions to Usher’s Super Bowl performance in the gallery.

1. Roller, Skates.

2. Stephanie Mills approved.

3.

4. Fact.

5. No chill on X

6. Y’all gotta relax.

7.

8. Again, no chill.

9.

10.

11. Anita Baker approves.

12.

13.

14.

