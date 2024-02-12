Best Reactions To Usher Bringing Atlanta To Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ursher ate. During Usher’s highly-anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, he brought the Atlanta vibes to Las Vegas with an amazing performance that included a medley of his smash hits along with on point dancers, rollerskates, and guests like Jermaine Dupre, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.

From “You Don’t Have To Call” to “Confessions, Pt. 2” to “Nice N Slow” to “Burn” and more, Usher managed to hit all the major hits from his incredibly deep catalog. And he didn’t really need the help, but Alicia Keys, Luda, Lil Jon and H.E.R. only exponentially rose the star power. And we ain’t even mention the Jackson State Marching Band.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Usher was singing, dancing (and rollerskating) live without backing vocal tracks. You’re fav R&B artist would never.

