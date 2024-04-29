Subscribe
Akuma’s Long-Awaited Arrival To “Street Fighter 6′ Has A Release Date, Gamers Are Excited

Published on April 29, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Akuma's 'Street Fighter 6' Arrival Gets A Release Date

Source: Capcom / Street Fighter 6 / Akuma

Fans of Street Fighter 6 now know precisely when the Demon Akuma will arrive.

Mark your calendars. A new but familiar challenger, Akuma, will be available in Street Fighter 6 beginning May 22.

Capcom announced the popular character’s return with a flashy new trailer, showing off his move set, which will vastly improve in the game.

Akuma will be available across Street Fighter 6’s numerous game modes, including World Tour, where players can learn more about his story.

As for his moveset, here is the breakdown per Capcom:

  • Gou Hadoken: Akuma’s infamous fireball is back and can be charged up to blast a “red fireball” that gives him more options on hit or block.
  • Ashura Senku: Like his previous iterations, Akuma uses Ashura Senku to glide on the battlefield cloaked in shadows.
  • Adamant Flame: One of Akuma’s new moves, where he performs a forward thrust engulfed in flames. This move is useful in combos and for exploiting vulnerable opponents due to its long reach.
  • Messatsu Gohado: Akuma’s Level 1 Super Art where he fires a highly concentrated ball of Satsui no Hado.
  • Empyrean’s End: Akuma’s Level 2 Super Art where he turns the Satsui no Hado into a powerful flame and ignites it within the opponent.
  • Sip of Calamity: Akuma’s first Level 3 Super Art where he throws opponents on the ground face-first and follows up with a single devastating blow.
  • Shun Goku Satsu or “Raging Demon”: This second Level 3 Super Art can only be performed when his Vitality is low enough for a Critical Art and can be used to end combos. This time, he allows you to see what happens during the one second worth of nightmares.

Street Fighter Fans Can’t Wait To Play As The Demon

Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom / Street Fighter 6

As expected with the announcement, fans of Street Fighter are excited to play with the classic character who first appeared in Street Fighter II Turbo Edition as a hidden boss.

“So hyped for my boy Akuma! Can’t wait for May 22 to come around!,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote.

Fight game aficionado MightyKeefe said, “I can’t get over Akuma’s Raging Demon trailer, bro. This sh*t was PEAK.”

Along with Akuma’s arrival, he will be at the Enma’s Hollow stage, where he trains and outfit 3 for all Year 1 characters (Rashid, AKI. Ed, and Akuma).

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

capcom HHW Gaming Street Fighter 6
