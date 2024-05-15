Aria Hughes Named Complex EIC, Noah Callahan-Bever Returns

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Complex has named Aria Hughes as its new editor-in-chief and is bringing back Noah Callahan-Bever on the staff.

It’s a mix of the old and the new at Complex, which has promoted its editorial creative director Aria Hughes to editor-in-chief. The company is also bringing back former EIC and content chief Noah Callahan-Bever. Complex is also acquiring Callahan-Bever’s media company IdeaGeneration, which was created as an entity that “seeks to understand and explain how the greatest creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs come up with, develop and operationalize the ideas that move and impact society,” according to Complex.

Hughes has been at Complex since joining as a deputy style editor in 2019, going on to oversee the entire style vertical. The University of Maryland College Park graduate and former men’s editor at the fashion industry publication WWD became the platform’s editorial director in 2022. “It’s an honor to be named the editor-in-chief at a brand that’s so important to culture,” Hughes said via the press release. “I look forward to working with Noah and the team to help Complex grow, evolve, and connect more deeply with our audience.”

As for Callahan-Bever, who returns after a six-year hiatus, the former Def Jam executive vice president expressed his gratitude in a statement: “So, to be afforded the chance, thanks to CEO Aaron Levant, to revisit and reimagine my work at Complex — and to be able to do it in concert with one of the industry’s most inspiring emergent talents, Aria Hughes — while also injecting Idea Generation with the resources and infrastructure it needs to go the next level, with all of the aforementioned accomplices, is a professional gift for which the depths of my gratitude know no bounds.”

The two moves are the latest to be initiated by Complex since its acquisition by the Ntwrk media group from BuzzFeed in February in an all-cash deal of $106.8 million. The initial buy of Complex Networks (which included the First We Feast brand responsible for the popular online show “Hot Ones”) in 2021 cost BuzzFeed $294 million.