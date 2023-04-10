Pod Wars Byke: Joe Budden Returns Fire At Rory & Mal Over Complex Media List Dig

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Budden was recently named the top media personality in Complex’s Hip Hop Media Power Ranking list, causing some to come out of the woodwork with critiques as expected. Budden’s former co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay threw not-so-subtle shots in response to the list announcement, but Budden fired back in his usual impassioned fashion.

Over the weekend, fans uploaded audio of the New Rory & Mal podcast and the segment air reveals the hosts discussing the Complex list where Joe Budden landed at the top of the rankings. Mal can be heard on the clip calling Budden a “cat burglar,” adding to their ongoing feud over alleged misappropriated funds and a lack of financial transparency when the trio was working together.

Budden caught wind of the chatter and took to his eponymously-named podcast this weekend to hit back at Rory and Mal. Without naming them, it was clear who Budden’s targets were and the rant included some shots thrown in the direction of The Breakfast Club too. Budden has been on record saying that he and Charlamagne Tha God have a long-simmering beef but it never escalated to the point that it has with his former pod partners.

New Rory & Mal, like The Joe Budden Podcast, airs two episodes a week along with an accompanying video, and both shows offer exclusive content behind a Patreon paywall. Currently, Budden’s podcast is hosted by the retired rapper, and longtime friends Ice and Ish, along with Melyssa Ford and QueenzFlip recently joining the program in recent months.

The audio of the exchanges can be heard below.

Photo: Getty