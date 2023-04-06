Twitter Had Words For Joe Budden & That Hip-Hop Media Power List

A list of the top media figures in the Hip-Hop world was released, with Joe Budden being named number one—leading some on social media to applaud and others to question how that was possible.
The power ranking of the top media personalities in Hip-Hop was released by Complex Media on Monday (April 3), with twenty-five notable figures on podcasting and radio being recognized. The host of The Joe Budden Podcast nabbed the top spot, edging out his former Everyday Struggle co-host DJ Akademiks. Budden’s pick as number one by his former platform surprised some but also delighted many other fans, given how he and Complex parted ways under stormy conditions after he spoke out about being undervalued by the media group. And there were also those who openly wondered how such a list could be created without bias and with some questionable placements (i.e. Sway Calloway coming in at 23rd on the 25-person list).
Before unveiling the list, the staff detailed their criteria for putting the list together which had them focus on individuals rather than shows or platforms. In an apparent nod to those who might complain about the placement of certain figures above others especially if veteran personalities were lower on the list, the staff stated: “We engineered the list to be a ranking of the right now—which means that current relevance and influence supersedes legacy and longevity.” They also addressed potential questions about including those who have been hit with allegations of abuse and misconduct by stating, “We ranked the personalities strictly based on their content, not their character.”
Responses to the Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking were predictably all over the place, as some praised Joe Budden for attaining the top position. Others trashed the list for various reasons. We highlighted some more notable reactions in the gallery.
1. ImeWrites
Nigerian journalist ImeWrites weighed in with perspective. “I am disappointed at the ranking for Sway. However, Sway is an actual journalist, while this list is for media personalities,” they wrote.
2. DeronIsDope
This Twitter user offered a sarcastic jab at Budden’s placement at the top, while voicing that it was “egregious” that Sway came in at 23rd on the list.
3. Lauren
A viral video clip summed up this Twitter user’s response to Budden getting the top spot.
4. CRU137
“What does Joe Budden do other than hate on people for clout?”, they asked.
5. Nicholas Price Sr
“This list don’t make no sense. @RealSway is not number one with the impact that he has on hip-hop media?”, they asked.
6. Lloyd Banks
The G-Unit artist sent out his salute to Joe upon hearing the news.
7. Preston Taylor
“I must be missing something. The word power is definitely being thrown around nowadays for no rhyme or reason,” Preston Taylor wrote.
8. TheFuture8606
This user offered up praise for Budden’s ranking and his reformatting of his current podcast for success.
9. Joshua
Joshua called out the list for placing Narduwar towards the bottom. “Nardwuar should not be so low this is actual blasphemous writing y’all should be ashamed,” they wrote.
10. Joezzy_ACH
This Twitter user who goes by the handle “Wins and Losses” gave “The Pod Father” his due.
