HHW Gaming: Lil Wayne Is Hosting A ‘Street Fighter 6’ Presentation On 4/20

Now this makes all the sense in the world.

On 4/20, the official smokers’ holiday, Lil Wayne will host an upcoming Street Fighter 6 presentation that Capcom says will be the final look at the highly anticipated fighting game before its June 2 release.

The presentation will not only feature the rapper. The game’s developers will also join him, and they will share more details on Street Fighter 6’s World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground modes.

Capcom also boasts there will be some “big news” at the end of the 30-minute presentation, and we wonder precisely what it could be.

Barring a huge leak, Capcom has steadily released news about Street Fighter 6’s lineup of characters, old and new, the new game modes, and its better graphics, a direct result of moving to Capcom’s RE Engine.

As for Lil Wayne, this is not the first time for him in the video game space. Weezy, who is a big fan of skateboarding was a playable character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5.

He also teamed up with Ubisoft for Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s “Squad Up” commercial spot. Street Fighter 6 also reuintes Lil Wayne with Capcom, the Japanese video game company was the sponsor of the Lil Wayne vs. Drake concert tour which used a dedicated Street Fighter theme in the marketing for the concert, tour merchandise and stage choreography.

We have a strong feeling Lil Wayne will have something to do with Street Fighter 6 when it launches.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.

Photo: Capcom / Street Fighter 6