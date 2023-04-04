HHW Gaming: Legendary Acquires ‘Street Fighters’ Film & TV Rights, New Movie In The Works

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mortal Kombat and The Super Mario Bros. got new movies. It looks like it’s Street Fighter’s turn.

Deadline reports that Legendary has scooped up the film and television rights for Capcom’s iconic fighting video game franchise Street Fighter. A new movie is in the works, per the website, and “all projects will be co-developed and produced in conjunction with Capcom, including the feature film in development.”

Street Fighter arrived in arcades in 1987 and has sold more than 49 million units worldwide, becoming one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises ever. Building off the game’s popularity, a movie, a 1994 film, Street Fighter: The Movie starring Jean Claude Van Damme and the late Raul Julia, was made.

Unfortunately, it was terrible. A report from The Guardian highlighted the onset issues like Van Damme being high on booger sugar the entire time while filming, and there was the affair with his co-star, pop star Kylie Minogue while making the struggle film.

The news of the movie comes as video games are experiencing a renaissance in Hollywood. The new Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting many positive reactions despite receiving poor critic reviews. The Sonic The Hedgehog films were also fantastic, and the most recent Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves is the biggest surprise of the year.

Street Fighter 6, the latest installment in the fighting game franchise, is on the way, and gamers are also excited to get their hands on it.

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie is the definitive watching experience. We shall see if this new movie can claim that title.

—

Photo: Capcom / Street Fighter