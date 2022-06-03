HHW Gaming: Everything We Know So Far About Capcom’s ‘Street Fighter 6’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Capcom made a lot of noise during PlayStation’s latest State of Play presentation kicking things off with Resident Evil 4 Remake. Another game also stood out, Street Fighter 6.

With Street Fighter 6, Here Comes A New Challenger

Coming into Thursday (Jun.2), we knew Street Fighter 6 was in development with the reveal of a logo, but that’s all Capcom shared with fans of the iconic fighting game. That all changed with the arrival of the game’s first trailer during the State of Play presentation.

Capcom promised some changes were coming to Street Fighter 6, and based on the trailer, that is indeed the case. Let’s break down what we know about the game so far.

A Diverse Lineup of Fighters

Of course, Street Fighter 6 will see the return of the usual suspects like Ryu and Chun-Li, and hopefully, Ken, who is noticeably absent in the trailer. But, the latest installment will see the arrival of Jaime and Luke, who made his debut in Street Fighter V as a DLC character but is pivotal in the follow-up and described as “a key player in the future of Street Fighter.”

The character breakdowns via Capcom for the new challengers go as follows:

Jaimie

Jamie is a self-styled Chinatown peacekeeper who aspires to walk in the footsteps of Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. An expert dancer, Jamie places justice and friendship above all else, defending his town with martial arts.

The Devil Inside is Jamie’s signature move where he takes a swig out of his ki-unleashing drink to raise his Drink Level where higher levels unlock additional moves – and changes his appearance. Jamie can use Luminous Dive Kick at Drink Level 1+, where he extends his leg after a forward jump and quickly drops to the ground. Another Special Move is Bakkai, which can be used at Drink Level 2+, where Jamie slides along the ground in a series of rotating, upside-down kicks. This move does heavy damage, and is useful when performing combos against opponents that have left themselves wide open.

Luke

Luke uses his background as a contractor for a private military company to teach mixed martial arts. He spends his days off eating junk food, playing video games, and challenging opponents to a good old fight. Nevertheless, he always has victory in his sights.

Luke’s DDT is a powerful throw activated after the first hit of an Overdrive (OD) Flash Knuckle and is useful for dishing out extra damage. His Fatal Shot fires an additional shockwave after an OD Sand Blast to secure more damage after trading projectiles.

New Graphics Engine

Street Fighter 6 will utilize Capcom’s own RE Engine, used on other games like Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: Rise.

Developers will be able to “bring-to-life fine details like individual muscles tensing up, cinematic Super Arts, and special stage effects like cherry blossom petals twirling along with each character’s movement, all in an effort to enhance the gameplay experience like never before.”

Gameplay Mechanics

Capcom will introduce a Modern Control Type and the Classic Control Type in Street Fighter 6. That means players will be able to execute special moves and special attacks with the press of one button.

A new Drive System will also be introduced into the game that Capcom says includes “both new and familiar features” and “allows you to use five different techniques to enhance your offense and defense.”

Techniques will deplete the Drive Gauge, which consists of six Drive Stocks. Capcom explains that “some techniques use more stocks than others,” and the gauge does not replenish. Also, when it runs, you will enter a vulnerable state called Burnout.

While in Burnout, if you’re hit with a Drive Impact in the corner of the stage your character’s back will slam against the wall leaving your character stunned.

Real-Time Commentary

Street Fighter 6 will also feature a Real-Time Commentary Feature for the first time ever. When players get their hands on the game they will be hearing Fighting Game Community (FGC) commentators and notable faces calling the action during intense matches.

The first commentators announced are Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Aru. Real-Time Commentary Feature will also support subtitles in 13 languages.

New Game Modes

New modes will also be introduced into Street Fighter 6. We’re just hoping they are available at launch. First is Fighting Ground which will feature the classic (and upgraded) fighting game experience, plus core modes.

World Tour Mode, which is new to the franchise and is described as “a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game.” It will allow the player “to leave your own legacy within Street Fighter 6 with your player avatar.”

The trailer also showed off Battle Hub, which is described as a new way for players to communicate and interact with each other.

Street Fighter 6 will be available in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation n4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC!

Photo: Capcom/ Street Fighter 6