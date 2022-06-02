HHW Gaming: ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ Is Real & Every Other Big Announcment From State of Play

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Coming into PlayStation’s State of Play, expectations were low regarding what games will be shown. But right out the gate, we learned that the long-rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming setting the stage for exceptional presentation.

We Didn’t Expect Resident Evil 4 Remake

PlayStation heard us loud and clear following previous State of Play presentations, especially our complaints about how they failed to deliver. That wasn’t the case on Thursday (Jun.2), with PlayStation putting us on notice by kicking off the presentation with Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Outside of Resident Evil 2, which already got a fantastic remake, Resident Evil 4 is regarded as one of the games in the franchise that took Resident Evil in a different direction gameplay-wise.

Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to take the action GameCube owners and eventually PlayStation 2 owners enjoyed and reimagined it and put a fresh coat of paint on an exceptional game. We also got a release date along with some cutscenes featuring the protagonist Leon S. Kennedy who the President has chosen to save his kidnapped daughter.

Official synopsis:

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City.

Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the President.

With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the President of the United States.

He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers.

And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.

Survival horror gets reimagined on March 23, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was not the only game to be shown off during the 30-minute presentation. Stray, RollerDrome, Street Fighter 6, The Callisto Protocol, Final Fantasy XVI, and plenty of game titles coming to PSVR2 round out the other games shown by PlayStation.

You can peep all the announcement trailers below.

Photo: Capcom / Resident Evil 4 Remake