‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande Goes Public With Thot Pocket Celina Powell

Published on May 15, 2024

Celina Powell and Clay Gravesande

Clay Gravesande, one of the stars of the hit Netflix show Love Is Blind, is back in the public eye after introducing a new romance. The reality television star and former track athlete made things public with Celina Powell and fans on social media have thoughts.

On Tuesday (May 14), Celina Powell made things Instagram official with Clay Gravesande by sharing a video of the pair in a loving embrace, confirming at the very least the pair are together in some form or fashion.

This came as a shock to some observers, considering Gravesande was a contestant on the most recent season of Love Is Blind and made it to the end only to leave Amber “AD” Smith heartbroken at the altar.

Powell, who some might remember claimed Offset got her pregnant and even claimed she slept with Snoop Dogg four years ago, a claim that the veteran rapper debunked with some requisite vulgarity.

Fans of Love Is Blind will also recall that Gravesande’s parents spoke to him earnestly about his father’s failures as a husband and how he mistreated his spouse as something of a cautionary warning. In all, it seemed like Gravesande led Smith along while talking a good game.

Further, some fans noticed that Gravesande was spotted in photos with adult performer Willow Ryde, but it isn’t clear what the timeline is nor has Ryder confirmed or denied linking with Gravesande. However, Ryder did share an X reply from a fan praising her, ahem, “game tape” alongside images of her with Gravesande that were sexually suggestive.

Gravesande’s mother also joined the chorus of those online who do not approve of his actions with a scathing Instagram Stories post we’ve shared in the gallery of replies below.

As it stands. Clay Gravesande is getting a classic Black Xitter dragging for popping out with Celina Powell. Check out the replies from X below.

Photo: @celinapowell/Instagram

