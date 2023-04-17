Netflix Gets Simmered & Sautéed On Twitter For ‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Debacle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix, already skating on thin ice with some subscribers for its increased pricing and other issues, found themselves trending on Sunday (April 16) for less than favorable reasons. The popular unscripted series Love Is Blind was expected to air a live reunion episode on Netflix, but technical difficulties held up the show with folks on Twitter frying the streamer for wasting their time.

For those who live away from modern technology or just simply don’t care, Love Is Blind is the brainchild of Nick and Vanessa Lachey and puts together a collective of individuals who go on dates inside pods that obscure what they look like in order to foster a connection of the mind between two people. The social experiment is wildly popular and one of the top series on Netflix due to not only the premise of the show but the participants themselves.

The episodic drama of Love Is Blind built to a fever pitch this past Friday (April 14) with the airing of the wedding episode. We won’t offer spoilers here but a lot of the drama played out much as many expected with the usual twists and turns that the program is known for.

On Sunday, Netflix was supposed to air at 8 PM ET but the hiccups were evident from the start. This prompted the streamer to issue a statement and share that the episode will air today (April 17) at 3 PM ET.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.

The statement sparked a ferocious and often hilarious wave of snark and slander that we’ve captured below. Keep scrolling for those tweets.

—

Photo: Getty