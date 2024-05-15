Subscribe
Technology

Comcast Annouces New Bundle Featuring Apple TV+, Netflix & Peacock, X Says It’s Basically Cable TV

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Comcast Announces Bundle Offering AppleTV+, Peacock & Netflix

Source: Jeff Fusco / Getty / Comcast

We didn’t ask for it, but another cable-like streaming bundle is coming.

Comcast chief Brian Roberts announced a new three-way bundle featuring PeacockNetflix, and Apple TV+ is coming at a reduced price.

Speaking Tuesday at MoffettNathanson’s 2024 Media, Internet, and Communications Conference in New York, Roberts said the new package will be called the StreamSaver bundle and will be available to all Comcast broadband and TV customers.

Without revealing many details, Roberts said that Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+ will “come at a vastly reduced price to anything in the market today.”

According to Roberts, the goal of this new bundle is to “add value to consumers” and, at the same time, “take some of the dollars out of” the other streaming companies’ businesses.

“We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years, and so this is the latest iteration of that,” Roberts said. “I think this will be a pretty compelling package.”

Social Media Says The Bundle Is Basically Cable TV

The new bundle’s reception isn’t met with the excitement Roberts hoped for. Most users on X, formerly Twitter, are basically saying this is just cable television, which many have cut their cord for, replacing it with streaming platforms.

“let me just go ahead and get a landline too,” one person on X wrote in response to the announcment.

Another user wrote, “Cable is back baby! (Without the same residuals for actors though).

One user pointed out this move could be out of desperation because the streamers are not making as much money as they used to.

“They are all folding. Individually, each business model cannot sustain itself. When you see mergers like this happen, it’s because they are hemorrhaging money. They merge not to become a superpower but to save each other,” the post on X read. 

Welp.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Exactly

2. LOL

3. Too damn much

4.

5. Basically

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

RELATED TAGS

Apple TV+ comcast netflix
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Comcast's Xfinity Mobile Service Introduces New 5G Unlimited Data Options 11 items
Technology

Comcast Annouces New Bundle Featuring Apple TV+, Netflix & Peacock, X Says It’s Basically Cable TV

A&E's "James Brown: Say It Loud" New York Premiere
News

Black Thought Says He May Have “Scared” J. Cole From Producing Joint Project

Celina Powell and Clay Gravesande 15 items
News

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande Goes Public With Thot Pocket Celina Powell

Aria Hughes Editor in Chief and Noah Callahan-Bever
News

Aria Hughes Named Complex EIC, Noah Callahan-Bever Returns

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
News

Eminem Shares Obituary For Slim Shady Persona In Detroit Newspaper

Assassin's Creed Shadows 30 items
Technology

A Black Samurai & Female Shinobi Assassin Take Centerstage In First Trailer For Ubisoft’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close