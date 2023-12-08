Buckle Up, Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal Series Returning For A Second Season

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Buckle up. We are getting more Twisted Metal on Peacock.

Spotted on Variety, the post-apocalyptic drama starring Anthony Mackie has been renewed for a second season on Peacock.

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone’s love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew,” said showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith in a statement shared by Variety.

The 30-minute show follows Mackie’s John Doe, a smart-mouth delivery man who uses his 2002 Subaru Wrx named Evelin to travel across a decimated United States delivery package.

Doe is given a chance at a new life, but only if he delivers a mysterious package across the wasteland that used to be known as the United States of America.

What he thought would be a piece of cake turns out to be a dangerous job when he encounters an axe-wielding car thief who is being chased by a bunch of crazed individuals.

The duo teams up, but along the way, they encounter some shady cops, a crazed clown named Sweet Tooth who drives an ice cream truck, and much more.

Twisted Metal Was A Hit On Peacock

According to the NBC-owned streaming network, the show based on the popular PlayStation video game was the most-binged show in its first week following its July 27 premiere.

It was also one of the top three original shows on Peacock.

Sign us up for more Twisted Metal. Also, PlayStation, stop being cowards and remake the game already.

Photo: Sony Pictures / PlayStation Studios / Twisted Metal